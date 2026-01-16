Tororo, Uganda — Shyam Tanna has won the Tororo Municipality parliamentary seat after garnering 5,781 votes, defeating the incumbent Apollo Yeri Ofwono, who polled 4,829 votes.

Tanna's victory is the first parliamentary result to be officially declared in Tororo District, according to the District Returning Officer Robert Twirize, with more declarations expected as the tallying process continues.

Shyma is the son of Sanjay Tanna, the former Tororo member of Parliament who lost to Ofwono in the previous polls.

Meanwhile, in Bulamogi North West County, Cooperatives Minister Fredrick Gume has lost his parliamentary seat.

Gume was defeated by Patrick Kasajja, the former Constituent Assembly representative for Bulamogi County.

Born on 27th April 1973, Sanjay Tanna, a Ugandan of Asian origin, served as the Tororo Municipality MP for two consecutive terms on the ruling NRM party card from 2006 to 2016. He is also one of the prominent entrepreneurs in Eastern Uganda.

Sanjay said that he has grown old and it is high time to leave opportunities for youths to lead. Sanjay Tanna, who withdrew from the NRM Central Executive Committee primaries, had previously backed the incumbent area legislator, Apollo Yeri Ofwono, during the 2021 elections. Now, he wants his son, Shyam Tanna, to use his new manifesto to fulfill developmental programs that he says he did not accomplish during his tenure in Tororo.