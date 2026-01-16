South Africa: Xolani Khumalo Hands Himself in Over Assault Claim

16 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga
  • ActionSA says Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo will hand himself in to police over an alleged assault case.
  • The party claims police are targeting Khumalo while an alleged drug dealer linked to the case was released without charges.

ActionSA says its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, will voluntarily hand himself in to the South African Police Service on Friday.

The party says this follows reports from within the police that Khumalo was about to be arrested over an alleged assault case from 2025.

ActionSA claims the case involves a self confessed drug dealer who was allegedly assaulted during an incident in Ekurhuleni last year.

The party says the alleged drug dealer was later released without appearing in court.

It also claims unlicensed ammunition found during the police operation was returned.

ActionSA says Khumalo decided to hand himself in to avoid what it describes as harassment by rogue police officers.

Party spokesperson Matthew George said he arranged a meeting with police after learning that Khumalo could be arrested.

"Khumalo agreed to voluntarily hand himself over, subjecting himself to yet another round of harassment in retaliation for his fight against crime in Ekurhuleni," George said.

George said this was not the first time Khumalo had faced pressure from criminals and corrupt elements within the police.

"This case is no different," he said.

The matter is linked to a police operation in Katlehong in 2025.

ActionSA says Khumalo was present during a raid at the home of a suspected drug dealer, where police found unlicensed ammunition and made an arrest.

The party claims the suspect was later released without charges.

ActionSA says it will accompany Khumalo when he hands himself in and will closely monitor how police handle the case.

