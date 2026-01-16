Kenya: Grade 10 Student Found Dead in Mogotio After Dispute Over Delayed Admission

16 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police in Mogotio Sub-County are investigating the death of a 17-year-old Grade 10 student who is believed to have died by suicide following a reported disagreement with her father over delayed school admission.

According to a police incident report filed at Mogotio Police Station on January 14, the matter was reported by the area assistant chief of Molos Sub-Location after receiving information from the girl's father.

The deceased had recently completed her Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) examinations and was awaiting admission to Torongo Junior Secondary School.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the girl and her father quarreled on the morning of the incident over the delayed admission process.

She reportedly left home shortly afterwards, and her body was later discovered in a wooded area.

"NPS officers proceeded to the said village, about 40 kilometres east of the station, and established that the deceased had taken her own life by hanging using a rope tied to a tree," the police report said.

The scene was processed by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mogotio.

The body was subsequently moved to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

