Kenya: Altered Image Used to Show Kenyan Politician Moses Wetang'ula 'Gifting' Daughter Car

Altered image used to show Kenyan politician Moses Wetang'ula 'gifting' daughter car

IN SHORT: An image appearing to show Moses Wetang'ula, Kenya's speaker of the national assembly, allegedly gifting his young daughter a high-end car is circulating on social media. However, the image has been altered.

In January 2026, grade 10 students began reporting to senior secondary schools in Kenya, weeks after the Ministry of Education released their placement results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They are the first cohort to transition under the new competency-based education system, a major reform that emphasises skills and competencies through active participation.

As local media reported on the students, an image went viral online with users claiming that it showed Moses Wetang'ula, Kenya's speaker of the national assembly, gifting his young daughter a high-end car.

"Speaker Moses Wetangula gives his daughter a Toyota Prado as she joins Grade 10 in Senior Secondary," the caption reads.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a popular choice among many politicians in Kenya.

Kenyan politicians have often faced criticism from the public for flaunting their wealth on social media, while many people struggle to make ends meet. This partly fuelled the June 2025 anti-government protests, which resulted in deaths and destruction of property.

The image has been posted here and here.

But is it authentic? We checked.

Image doctored

There are signs that this image may have been doctored. For instance, it appears glossy - a typical characteristic of images generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Newer vehicles in Kenya feature a redesigned number plate, with a new font and an imprinted Kenyan flag. However, the number plate in the image is missing the flag, raising doubts about its authenticity.

Wetang'ula uses his social media accounts, including his verified Facebook and X, to inform his followers about his engagements and whereabouts. None of these pages has featured the image. Moreover, no credible media outlet has posted it, and Kenyan law does not allow minors to be issued a driving licence.

All signs indicate that the image is fake and should be ignored.

For tips on spotting AI-generated images and videos, see Africa Check's guide.