Tanzania: Election Violence Inquiry Pledges to Hear All Victims

Geita — The Commission of Inquiry into the violence that occurred during and after the October 2025 General Election has pledged to reach out to and give an opportunity to all victims of the unrest.

Head of the Commission's delegation that visited the Lake Zone regions, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, made the remarks recently after receiving submissions from victims in Geita Municipality.

Ambassador Sefue said the Commission's work is incomplete unless all people, including various groups of victims, are heard, as the main objective is to establish the truth and identify the root causes of the problem. He said the Commission is committed to reaching all town centres that were affected in order to ascertain what happened, why it happened and the best way to help the nation recover from the consequences.

"We have divided ourselves so that we can reach all regions, especially those most affected by the violence and we have split into three groups," he said.

"One group is in the Lake Zone, another is in the Northern Zone and another is in the Southern Highlands regions," he added.

Ambassador Sefue noted that some people lost relatives and family members, others lost their businesses entirely, while others were injured. He said the effects of the violence make it essential to listen to all groups, at least through representation, in order to reach all those affected.

He added that, in listening to victims, the Commission continues to receive views from all groups through various channels on the best ways to heal the nation.