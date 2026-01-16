Tanzania: Judiciary Drops RCs, DCs From Ethics Committees

Dodoma — The Judiciary of Tanzania is undertaking sweeping reforms to restructure its Ethics Committees in a move aimed at shielding judicial officers from executive interference and strengthening the independence of the courts.

Under the proposed changes, Regional Commissioners (RCs), District Commissioners (DCs) and Regional and District Administrative Secretaries will no longer sit on the committees responsible for supervising discipline within the Judiciary.

Speaking in Dodoma on Tuesday during the opening of the Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Judges and Magistrates' Association of Tanzania (JMAT), Chief Justice George Masaju said the long-standing structure had created conflicts of interest because RCs and DCs are political and executive leaders, posing risks to fair and independent decision-making by magistrates.

"The changes are designed to reinforce judicial independence by ensuring that supervision and disciplinary matters are handled solely within the Judiciary, without involvement from executive organs," he said.

Under the new arrangement, Ethics Committees will be chaired by judicial leaders at the respective levels, adopting a self-regulation framework across the Judiciary's courts. The CJ said the shift will strengthen courage, accountability and independence among judicial officers.

"We have already worked with the Office of the Attorney General to prepare a draft Bill for these changes, and we expect the legislation to reach the National Assembly soon," he said.

Justice Masaju also urged the government to fast-track ongoing plans to transfer all land dispute cases to the Judiciary, saying the current system where land matters are handled by multiple institutions including the Ministry of Lands and Local Government Authorities, creates confusion and undermines efficiency in justice delivery.

He noted that past reports, including those of the Msekwa Commission and the Law Reform Commission, have consistently underscored that justice delivery should not mix with executive roles.

For instance, he said, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development cannot serve both as policy manager and adjudicator without compromising transparency and constitutional fairness.

"The Judiciary has the capacity to hear all land cases from Primary Courts up to the superior courts. We urge the government to expedite this transition," he added.

Justice Masaju said ongoing reforms under the sixth-phase government reflect a genuine commitment to strengthening judicial independence in practice.

The CJ commended the government for releasing 100 per cent of the Judiciary's approved budget, saying the commitment had enabled continued improvements in service delivery.

However, he noted that the Judiciary still faces challenges related to adequate financial resources and competitive staff emoluments. He called for increased budget allocations and enhanced staff welfare benefits, including stronger health insurance packages to address the unique demands of judicial work.

"Increased funding will modernise operations, expand access to justice and strengthen staff capacity for improved accountability and service quality," he said.

Reaffirming the Judiciary's constitutional mandate, Justice Masaju noted that while the institution operates within the Government structure, it must remain free from interference by the Executive and Legislature to administer justice effectively.

The four-day JMAT meeting, themed "The Role of Independent Judiciary in the Administration of Justice", aims to chart ways to enhance justice delivery through a free, efficient and constitutionally grounded Judiciary that meets the expectations of citizens and supports national development.