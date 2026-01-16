Tanzania: Samia Stresses Judicial Discipline

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reminded judges and magistrates that their independence must not be separated from discipline and patriotism, stressing that the power to deliver justice carries a deep moral obligation to the nation.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Magistrates and Judges Association (TMJA) in Dodoma yesterday, she said that as Tanzania implements Vision 2050, courts will carry a heavy responsibility to resolve disputes linked to land, contracts, taxation and major joint ventures, tasks that demand both independence and disciplined, patriotic service to the nation.

"I congratulate judges and magistrates for the work you do for the citizens of Tanzania," President Samia said. "Your roles demand more than legal knowledge; they require the wisdom and courage to protect the innocent and uphold the law without favouring the powerful or oppressing the weak."

She said the administration of justice requires high ethical standards and constant vigilance.

"Judiciary work is not only technical but moral in nature," she said, linking professional independence directly to the public trust and national responsibilities emphasised in Vision 2050. To reinforce her message, the president quoted the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"The work of administering justice is difficult and requires great integrity," she said.

"Not everyone can perform it effectively without being careful, without bias and without corruption, because justice must be delivered without greed or favouritism." She said Nyerere's principles remain the backbone of the country's pursuit of sustainable development and pledged that while the government will continue to build courts and improve welfare, the ultimate success of the nation depends on a judiciary that the public can fully trust.

"No nation can achieve sustainable development or the well-being of its people without proper administration of justice," she said.

"An independent, capable and ethical judiciary is a key pillar of good governance and the foundation for access to justice." She said the government will continue to protect and respect judicial independence, but stressed that independence must not exist in isolation.

"This independence must go hand in hand with accountability, integrity, discipline, obedience to the law and patriotism," she said.

President Samia said Tanzanians have high expectations of the judiciary and want courts that administer justice transparently, in line with the Constitution, the law and human values.

"It is not acceptable for someone to be imprisoned on a fabricated case," she said.

"Those who deny citizens their freedom must examine their responsibility." She said periodic studies show that public trust in the judiciary has grown, which she described as encouragement that courts are performing satisfactorily.

President Samia said the Sixth Phase Government has strengthened the judiciary, including improving infrastructure. She said the court building in Dodoma is the sixth of its kind globally and the second in Africa, describing it as a government achievement.

She said human resources have increased with more judges appointed at all levels and improvements made to staff welfare.

"We have also strengthened the use of ICT systems, which are now effectively supporting the administration of justice," she said.

Dr Samia further said Vision 2025-2050 is anchored on good governance, peace, security and stability, with the judiciary playing a critical role in building a nation founded on justice and stability.

"The government has approved a long-term implementation plan for Vision 2050. Twenty-two per cent of activities will be implemented by the government, 70 per cent through joint ventures with the private sector, and eight per cent by public institutions. The judiciary has a major role to play in overseeing this process and defending citizens' rights and national interests," President Samia said.

President Samia addressed salaries, noting that budget planning is monitored by international institutions that lend Tanzania funds.

"Our wage bill currently stands at 37.5 per cent, above the recommended 35 per cent, which limits salary increases," she said.

She said the government is increasing salaries within available resources and that improvements will continue as the economy grows. She said although Tanzania has attained middle-income status, it remains a developing country with many challenges.

"Judges' salaries and entitlements will continue to improve gradually," she said.

On land disputes, she said such cases should be handled by courts, with primary courts expected to hear them.

"The government plans to allocate sufficient budgets to build primary courts, similar to investments made in health facilities. This will ensure land cases are addressed locally and efficiently," she said.

President Samia further reminded judges and magistrates to administer justice in accordance with the Constitution, law and ethical standards as per their oath.

"It is essential for those who dispense justice to stand firmly on the side of justice when making decisions, without fear, favour or bias," she said.