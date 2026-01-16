Kenya: 'Why Kenyan Goalkeepers Are Making Schoolboy Mistakes in Premier League'

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 - Former AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe believes Kenyan coaches are to blame for poor standards of goalkeeping in the country.

Mukolwe warns that the standards will deteriorate if something is not done urgently to arrest the situation.

"Kenyan coaches are SOLELY (sic) responsible for the increased errors leading to goals in the Kenya Premier League. It is time they take full responsibility and change their ways otherwise we are heading into a dark place for Kenyan keepers," the Kakamega High School alumnus said.

Goalkeeping errors have become an eyesore in the Kenya Premier League with various stakeholders, including fans, citing matchfixing as the major reason for the comical mistakes by a number of custodians in the league.

The latest culprits include KCB keeper Boniface Munyasa who was beaten at his near post by a seemingly harmless free kick by Nairobi United's Ovella Ochieng'.

Over the weekend, Tusker keeper Brandon Obiero was on the receiving end after a defensive mix-up allowed AFC Leopards' Samuel Ssenyonjo to score his second goal, on their way to a 4-0 thrashing of the brewers.

The custodian was also at fault for not dealing well with a long range shot from Nairobi United leftback Kevin Otiende in a 1-0 defeat in December.

The club's first choice netminder, Brian Opondo, also produced a howler in their league match against Gor Mahia, allowing the ball to slip through his legs into the net.

These errors - among many others - notwithstanding, Mukolwe insists all the blame should not be apportioned to goalkeepers.

He believes using match manipulation as an excuse is a lazy way of approaching the problem.

"They should not try and twist the narrative onto goalkeepers and manipulation. That's an easy target and lazy journalism will keep shouting this after every error. I'll share my sentiments on a video soon," he said.

Mukolwe announced his retirement from football at the beginning of this year after a longstanding career in the KPL.

Apart from Ingwe and Homeboyz, the 28-year-old has also played for Wazito, Bidco United, Nairobi Stima and Nairobi City Stars.