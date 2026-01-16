Kenya: Kisumu Bans Psvs From Using Petrol Stations for Pick-Up and Drop-Off

Kisumu — The Kisumu County Government has prohibited Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from using petrol stations for parking, waiting, or passenger pick-up and drop-off.

This new regulation aims to enhance public safety, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure petrol stations are used strictly for their intended purpose.

In a public notice, the county government stated that petrol station premises shall no longer be used by PSVs for any activities inconsistent with petroleum retail.

"The decision follows concerns about safety, traffic disruptions, and public health risks posed by PSVs operating from petrol stations," the statement indicated.

The notice highlighted that petrol stations are licensed exclusively for petroleum retail and related services, and they are not designated as PSV parking areas, termini, or passenger pick-up and drop-off points. "Operators who allow such activities will be considered in violation of laws and license conditions."

"This directive is grounded in several legal frameworks including the Constitution of Kenya (2010), the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), the Public Health Act (Cap. 242), the Energy Act (2019), and the County Governments Act (2012). These laws empower the county to regulate parking, traffic, and public safety effectively," the notice stated.

The county government emphasized that enforcement measures will be taken against both PSV operators and petrol station owners found in breach of the notice.