South Africa: SAWS Issues Warning of Disruptive Rain in Mpumalanga

16 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says the Red Level 10 warning for Friday's disruptive rain remains in place for the Lowveld in Mpumalanga, especially over Nkomazi, Bushbuckridge, and the City of Mbombela.

"On-and-off showers and periods of rain are still expected today. The persistent rainfall over the Lowveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga is due to the tropical moisture," SAWS said on Friday.

With the soil being saturated, there is a high likelihood of severe impacts which can result in further widespread flooding, resulting in danger to life due to fast flowing streams, displacement of communities, widespread damage to settlements or structures.

In addition, there could be widespread damage to property, buildings and loss of livelihoods, and communities may not be accessible or cut off for a prolonged period due to the damage of the road infrastructure.

The public is urged to stay informed by regularly monitoring official SAWS updates and warnings via radio, TV, and social media.

The SAWS will continue to closely monitor this weather system and issue regular updates as conditions change.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.