South Africa: SAWS Issues Warning of Disruptive Rain in Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says the Red Level 10 warning for Friday's disruptive rain remains in place for the Lowveld in Mpumalanga, especially over Nkomazi, Bushbuckridge, and the City of Mbombela.

"On-and-off showers and periods of rain are still expected today. The persistent rainfall over the Lowveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga is due to the tropical moisture," SAWS said on Friday.

With the soil being saturated, there is a high likelihood of severe impacts which can result in further widespread flooding, resulting in danger to life due to fast flowing streams, displacement of communities, widespread damage to settlements or structures.

In addition, there could be widespread damage to property, buildings and loss of livelihoods, and communities may not be accessible or cut off for a prolonged period due to the damage of the road infrastructure.

The public is urged to stay informed by regularly monitoring official SAWS updates and warnings via radio, TV, and social media.

The SAWS will continue to closely monitor this weather system and issue regular updates as conditions change.