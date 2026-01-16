South Africa: Critical Water Levels At Limpopo Dams Trigger Urgent Safety Warning

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has issued an urgent public notice about critically high water levels at several dams across Limpopo.

According to the department, ongoing rainfall and strong inflows have caused 14 out of 19 monitored dams to exceed 100% capacity, with several of these structures operating well above their full supply levels.

"This presents a tangible safety risk to communities, infrastructure, and recreational users in proximity to these dams."

This announcement follows a visit from President Cyril Ramaphosa to the province after heavy rainfall and flooding which have resulted in at least 19 fatalities and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Many schools and clinics have been forced to close.

Current dam status

The latest verified measurements indicate that several dams in Limpopo are at or near maximum capacity, with many actively releasing water.

According to the department, several dams are reported to be operating above 105% capacity, greatly exceeding their intended limits.

The Nsami Dam is currently the most overfull at 128.54%, followed by Merensky at 120.59% and Nzhelele at 114.47%. Tzaneen Dam is at 108.64%.

Vergelegen Dam stands at 106.99%, while Modjadji is at 105.60%, Thabina at 105.46%, Nandoni at 105.25%, Mutshedzi at 105.39%, and Magoebaskloof at 105.22%, all slightly above the 105% mark.

In addition, several dams are full or nearly full. Glen Alpine is at 103.72%, Ebenezer at 103.04%, Nwanedzi at 102.20%, Luphephe at 102.07%, and Dap Naude is at exactly full capacity at 100%.

Albasini Dam, currently at 95.60%, is releasing water at a rate of 35 cubic metres per second through five open gates to reduce pressure.

Meanwhile, Doorindraai Dam stands at 98.85% and remains stable, with all gates closed.

The department announced that Middle Letaba Dam is well below capacity at 20.25% and does not pose a flood risk.

Emergency preparedness

The department said it has put strict measures in place to reduce potential risks.

These include real-time monitoring of water levels, weather conditions and the structural safety of dams, in line with established operating rules.

The department is also carrying out controlled water releases, such as at Albasini Dam, to create buffer capacity while limiting the impact on downstream areas.

In addition, the department confirmed that its emergency preparedness plans are fully operational.

Community partnership

The DWS stated that water security and public safety depend on collective vigilance and that the department relies on communities living near dams to report unusual water releases, structural concerns, or blocked spillways immediately.

The department urged communities to share early warnings with neighbours, especially vulnerable households and respect restricted zones around dam infrastructure.

"Please take note that, while we manage water resources with technical precision, community awareness is our strongest defence against tragedy. Together, we can work together to avoid any catastrophic incidents."

While the department manages dam operations and flood forecasting, evacuations, search-and-rescue operations, and emergency relief fall under the mandate of provincial and municipal disaster management authorities.

These structures will activate all flood alerts issued by DWS.

In the meantime, the public has been urged to:

· Avoid all recreational activities near dam walls, spillways, and downstream riverbanks.

· Heed all warning signs, barriers, and instructions from dam officials.

· Never attempt to cross flooded roads or streams near dam infrastructure.

· Keep children and livestock at a safe distance from water's edges.

· Be careful of the aquatic animals that are carried over by the heavy water flows, such as crocodiles and hippos.