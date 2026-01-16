Kampala, Uganda — Police have used tear gas to disperse hundreds of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who gathered at the Kayunga District tally centre, demanding the immediate declaration of Harriet Nakwedde as the winner of the District Woman Member of Parliament race.

The supporters had camped outside the district headquarters fence, where vote tallying is ongoing, before police moved in to disperse them using tear gas. Some army personnel were also deployed and reportedly used batons during the operation.

The protesters were chanting slogans demanding the immediate declaration of Nakwedde as District Woman MP and Robert Kyagulanyi as winner of the presidential election. They defended their presence at the tally centre, saying they were responding to their party president's call to protect votes and demand victory.

Harriet Nakwedde later praised her supporters for what she described as their strong party spirit, urging them to remain firm but patient as they await the final results. She called for a just and transparent declaration of results.

The Kayunga District Returning Officer, Douglas Matsiko Twiine, said tallying was still ongoing and that results from all counties had not yet been fully compiled. He assured candidates and supporters that the Electoral Commission would declare results in accordance with the law and asked all parties to remain patient.

Preliminary results indicate a tight contest for the District Woman MP seat between Harriet Nakwedde and Jackline Birungi, the daughter of Moses Kaliisa Kalangwa. Meanwhile, former Woman MP Erios Nantaba and her team reportedly vacated the tally centre earlier on Friday morning.Other candidates in the District Woman MP race include Teddy Bukirwa, Margaret Nabirye, Florence Nakaddu, Shamim Nakyiza, and Agatha Nalubwama, a relative of Gen. Katumba Wamala.