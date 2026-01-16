Sudan Launches First Livestock Export Shipment Since Khartoum's Liberation

16 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Ammar Al-Sheikh Idris, inaugurated the first shipment of Sudanese livestock for export following the vaccination of approximately 2,500 sheep destined for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Inspection and Vaccination Centre in Omdurman.

The consignment represents the first export shipment from Khartoum since its liberation from militia control, a milestone officials described as a positive step toward resuming exports and revitalizing the national economy.

Dr. Al-Sheikh Idris confirmed that the shipment is disease-free and emphasized Sudan's compliance with international animal health standards. He highlighted that the livestock sector is a key driver of economic growth under the Government of Hope's development agenda, noting that Sudan's Investment Law provides full guarantees for both domestic and foreign investors.

He also revealed that several countries have shown interest in investing in Sudan's livestock sector, underscoring the ministry's efforts to protect and develop the national herd.

Director of the Inspection and Vaccination Center at the General Directorate of Quarantine and Meat Health, Dr. Izdihar Al-Khalifa Abdel Aati, confirmed that vaccination operations will continue routinely following the removal of all impediments caused by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which launched the conflict in mid-April 2023.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.