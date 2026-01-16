Sudan Launches First Livestock Export Shipment Since Khartoum's Liberation

Port Sudan — Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Dr. Ammar Al-Sheikh Idris, inaugurated the first shipment of Sudanese livestock for export following the vaccination of approximately 2,500 sheep destined for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Inspection and Vaccination Centre in Omdurman.

The consignment represents the first export shipment from Khartoum since its liberation from militia control, a milestone officials described as a positive step toward resuming exports and revitalizing the national economy.

Dr. Al-Sheikh Idris confirmed that the shipment is disease-free and emphasized Sudan's compliance with international animal health standards. He highlighted that the livestock sector is a key driver of economic growth under the Government of Hope's development agenda, noting that Sudan's Investment Law provides full guarantees for both domestic and foreign investors.

He also revealed that several countries have shown interest in investing in Sudan's livestock sector, underscoring the ministry's efforts to protect and develop the national herd.

Director of the Inspection and Vaccination Center at the General Directorate of Quarantine and Meat Health, Dr. Izdihar Al-Khalifa Abdel Aati, confirmed that vaccination operations will continue routinely following the removal of all impediments caused by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which launched the conflict in mid-April 2023.