Sudan: Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation Commends Sudani's Pivotal Role in Advancing Digital Transformation

Port Sudan, 16 January 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation Ahmed Al-Dirdiri Ghandour commended the pivotal role played by Sudani Company in supporting Sudan's digital transformation drive, affirming its effective contribution to the development and stability of services.

Speaking at the Digital Transformation for Business event, held on Monday evening at the Marina Hotel Hall in Port Sudan, the minister praised Sudani's advanced infrastructure, describing it as a strong and solid foundation, and noted the company's nationwide coverage across Sudan.

He called on Sudatel and Sudani to continue their major efforts to strengthen digital transformation in the business sector in a manner that supports the national economy.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support digital transformation and enhance business technology solutions, Sudani Telecommunications announced a package of advanced offers and services specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of the business sector, including companies, institutions, banks, and organizations. The aim is to enable faster digital transformation and improve institutional performance efficiency.

The Director of the Enterprise Directorate at Sudani, Mohamed Hassan Bashir, reviewed the multiple stages of digital transformation in the business field, explaining the company's role in supporting digital projects and developing technological solutions through the provision of integrated and advanced services that enhance innovation and boost institutional competitiveness.

For his part, Sudani's Chief Operations Officer, Engineer Mohamed Al-Rayah, affirmed the company's full readiness to provide the support required by the state, institutions, and citizens, stressing Sudani's preparedness to contribute effectively to the reconstruction and rebuilding phase currently underway in Sudan.

He said the services provided by the company directly serve the interests of the nation and its citizens, adding: "Our support for businesses and institutions to restore life in the country is our mission and our national duty."

Al-Rayah also pointed to Sudatel's regional presence in both the Arab and African spheres, expressing optimism about a promising future in the fields of digital transformation and telecommunications.

Sudani continues to showcase the programmes and solutions it has developed to support and empower the business sector, in line with its strategy aimed at achieving digital transformation objectives and developing the services ecosystem. The company is also working to activate partnerships with the business community and the private sector and to deploy the latest smart solutions by expanding the scope of digital services, thereby strengthening the growth of Sudan's digital economy.

It is worth noting that the event was attended by the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, alongside the Chief Operations Officer of Sudani, Engineer Mohamed Al-Rih, as well as representatives of a number of companies, institutions, banks, and organizations, in addition to Sudani's senior leadership, department directors, and staff.