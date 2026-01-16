Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Hope Government's Keenness to Enhance Cooperation With Regional, International Organizations

16 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Jan. 15, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed the Hope Government's keenness to strengthening cooperation with regional and international organizations.

The remarks came during his meeting at his office on Thursday with a delegation from Doctors without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), headed by Dr. Mohamed Javid Abdelmoneim.

In a press statement, the head of the delegation expressed his pleasure at visiting Sudan, noting that the meeting reviewed the organization's programmes and projects planned for the coming period.

He further affirmed MSF's commitment to enhancing cooperation with relevant Sudanese government institutions and its intention to expand its operational programmes across the country.

