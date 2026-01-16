Sudan: Prime Minister - Butri Is an Extension of Khartoum and the Beating Heart of Al-Gezira

16 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris on Thursday visited Butri city in Al-Gezira State.

The Prime Minister began the visit by greeting junior and youth team players of Al-Salam Sports Club.

During the tour, he inspected the flow of water, electricity, and essential commodities, and reviewed the delivery of basic services to the residents of Butri.

He praised the community-driven efforts of local citizens and their role in rehabilitating service facilities across the area.

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan. He prayed for the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity and expressed his pleasure at visiting Butri, describing it as a land of pride, chivalry, generosity, and magnanimity.

He stated that Butri represents an extension of Khartoum State and the beating heart of Al-Gezira, and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing such visits to complete remaining service projects for the benefit of local citizens.

Several residents welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, describing it as historic, and reaffirmed their support for the Armed Forces and the Hope Government.

