Namibia: U.S. Trade Window Reopens for Namibia

Workers in Maseru, Lesotho, sewing apparel in a 100% locally owned manufacturing factory, operated by Afri-Expo Textiles, that would have been in danger if the U.S. duty-free trade pact AGOA was not reinstated.

Namibia could be presented with a renewed opportunity to strengthen its trade relationship with the United States (US) after the US House of Representatives passed legislation extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) through to 2028.

The bill was approved by an overwhelming majority and now proceeds to the US senate for consideration.

If enacted, the extension would preserve duty-free access to the US market for eligible products from sub-Saharan African countries, including Namibia.

The previous Agoa framework expired on 30 September 2025, after having been extended several times since 2008.

Namibia is among the designated beneficiary countries and has been working to expand its utilisation of the programme.

In May 2021, the country launched its Agoa Utilisation Strategy, aimed at increasing exports to the US, particularly value-added and agricultural products.

One of Namibia's most significant milestones under Agoa came in September 2016, when it became the first African country authorised by the US department of agriculture to export raw beef and veal to the US market.

Table grapes have also emerged as an important export under the programme, although both products remain subject to stringent animal and plant health requirements.

Research firm Simonis Storm previously warned that the expiry of Agoa had made it more difficult for Namibian industries such as fish processing, beef, beverages and manufactured goods to compete internationally without preferential access to the US market.

According to the firm, Namibia's direct exposure under Agoa has historically been modest, as the country's exports to the US are largely concentrated in uranium, non-monetary gold, copper and diamonds, commodities that already attract low most-favoured-nation duties.

Agoa, formally known as the Trade and Development Act of 2000, is a unilateral US trade programme that grants preferential market access to more than 2 000 product lines in addition to those covered under the US Generalised System of Preferences.

Currently, 32 of Africa's 54 countries qualify for Agoa benefits, while 35 are actively trading under the programme.