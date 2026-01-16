Uganda: Security Alert - U.S. Embassy Uganda (January 16, 2026)

16 January 2026
Location: Uganda, countrywide

Event: Uganda held presidential elections on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Official results are pending. There are reports of security forces using teargas and firing into the air to disperse gatherings. U.S. citizens are encouraged to exercise enhanced caution, avoid large public gatherings, and limit unnecessary movements.

Actions to Take:

Monitor local media for updates.Avoid crowds.Avoid demonstrations.Keep a low profile.Be aware of your surroundings.Carry a charged cell phone and program emergency numbers into your mobile devices.Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Ugandan visa.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Uganda

1577 Ggaba Road

Kampala, Uganda

+256-312-306-001 / +256-414-306-001 / +256-414-259-791

https://ug.usembassy.gov

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

