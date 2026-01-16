Ethiopia, Morocco Convenes First-Ever Joint Defense Committee Meeting

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Morocco have convened their first-ever joint defense committee meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across various military fields on Thursday.

The discussion includes advancing military cooperation between the two countries in ways that ensure mutual benefit for their respective defense institutions.

Cooperation in education and training, defense industry collaboration, technology transfer, and other areas of military engagement were also discussed.

Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General of External Relations and Military Cooperation at the ENDF, said relations between Ethiopia and Morocco are steadily strengthening across multiple sectors.

He noted that the longstanding friendship between the two countries reflects African solidarity and a shared commitment to working together for common interests.

He also stated that the joint committee meeting marked a historic milestone in Ethiopia-Morocco relations, opening a new phase for the practical implementation of agreed areas of cooperation.

Brigadier General Abdelkahar Atmane, Director of the Quartermaster Directorate of the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco, described the agreement reached during the meeting as a significant development in military relations.

He said Morocco is determined to further elevate defense cooperation with Ethiopia, adding that progress achieved so far has been encouraging.

He further noted that Morocco has initiated the process of utilizing Ethiopian defense supplies, stating that implementation of this initiative is expected to begin in the near future.