Rwanda: Siemens Healthineers, Rwanda Partner to Modernise Public Healthcare

Nairobi — Siemens Healthineers has entered a five-year Value Partnership with Rwanda's Ministry of Health to modernise the country's public healthcare system, supporting Vision 2050 and the Fifth Health Sector Strategic Plan.

Under the agreement, more than 230 advanced medical systems will be deployed across 19 public hospitals, including CT scanners, MRI and molecular imaging systems, ultrasound and X-ray machines, mammography units and cardiac catheterisation labs. The investment aims to strengthen early diagnosis and treatment of both communicable and non-communicable diseases, which account for about half of all deaths in Rwanda.

The partnership combines technology rollout with nationwide training and capacity-building to upskill healthcare workers, improve workforce retention and integrate digital and automation solutions into care delivery. More than 500,000 patients are expected to benefit annually through improved access, reduced waiting times and earlier detection of disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Sabin Nsanzimana said the collaboration will help build a sustainable, equitable and high-quality health system by pairing modern technology with skills development.

Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Africa Head Vivek Kanade said the partnership reflects a long-term commitment to improving patient outcomes, strengthening local expertise and supporting innovation in healthcare delivery.

The project also incorporates sustainability measures, including energy-efficient installations, equipment life-extension and upgrades, in line with Rwanda's green development goals. It further supports the country's ambition to position itself as a regional medical tourism hub.