Uganda: Outgoing President Yoweri Museveni Leads in Provisional Presidential Election Results

Kampala — According to preliminary results released by the electoral commission, outgoing President Yoweri Museveni leads the presidential election held on January 15 with 76.25% of the vote, based on counts from nearly half of the polling stations. His main rival, singer Bobi Wine, received 19.85%, while the remaining votes were distributed among six other candidates.

Based on the provisional data, the re-election of the 81-year-old Museveni, who has been in power in Uganda since 1986, appears certain. Meanwhile, on January 13, authorities shut down internet access, repeating a similar tactic used during the 2021 parliamentary elections, when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown that lasted approximately five days.

Uganda is following a trend observed in several African countries in 2025. Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Cameroon, Togo, Kenya, South Sudan, Guinea, and Libya all restricted internet access, primarily in connection with elections, unrest, or protests. Furthermore, another of Museveni's long-time rivals, Kizza Besigye, was unable to run in this year's elections because he is still being held in prison on charges of treason after Ugandan security forces abducted him in Kenya in late 2024 and forcibly brought him to Kampala. In addition, a Catholic priest, Deusdedit Ssekabira from the Diocese of Masaka, who had been missing since December 3, was apparently detained by the Ugandan army under unconstitutional circumstances (see Fides, 17/12/2025).

In their Christmas message, Ugandan bishops expressed their concern about the escalation of violence in the final phase of the election campaign, which began peacefully but became increasingly brutal. "Violence is increasing daily, largely due to the involvement of security forces, including the army," the bishops stated in their message, which was signed by Msgr. Joseph Anthony Zziwa, President of the Ugandan Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana. The bishops also appealed to the electoral commission to "demonstrate effective oversight of the election process" and to the security forces to "adhere to their role of maintaining law and order and refrain from violent acts."