Africa: AU Commission Chairperson Congratulates Algeria On Successful Launch Earth Observation Satellite

16 January 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, congratulates the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the successful launch of the Alsat-3A Earth observation satellite, marking a significant advance in Africa's space and geospatial capabilities.

"This achievement underscores Algeria's leadership in space science and its commitment to harnessing satellite technologies for sustainable development, environmental monitoring, disaster risk reduction, for an informed policymaking", said H.E. Mr. Youssouf

The Chairperson hopes that the enhanced high-resolution data from Alsat-3A will contribute to national and continental priorities in line with Agenda 2063 and the African Space Policy and Strategy.

The African Union Commission welcomes the strong spirit of international cooperation in the launch of the satellite and commends Algeria's continued investment and peaceful uses of outer space for Africa's collective progress.

