Kenya: President Ruto Praises Role of Dawoodi Bohra Community in Housing, Health and Education

Nairobi — President William Ruto has lauded the Dawoodi Bohra community for their longstanding contribution to Kenya's development, highlighting their role in housing, healthcare, and education.

He made the remarks during an official visit to the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Nairobi campus in Karen, Nairobi County, where he met with community leaders.

"Your Holiness, as we embark on the journey to take Kenya to first-world status, we seek your partnership, your support, and your prayers," President Ruto said. "With your support and by building synergy across the nation, we will be able to transform our country."

The visit was attended by His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Shahzada Qaidjoher Ezzuddin, rector of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Julius Ogamba (Education) and Aden Duale (Health), and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among other leaders.

President Ruto emphasized the government's ambitious infrastructure development plan, which includes generating 10,000 megawatts of energy, constructing 30,500 km of roads, including 2,500 km of dual carriageways, developing a modern airport, and transforming the health sector. "As of now, we are building 6,000 km of roads," he noted.

He called on the Dawoodi Bohra community, through Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, to support Kenya's mission of developing high-calibre human capital.

The President reiterated that education is central to the country's transformation, projecting that 60 percent of learners will acquire skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to drive the nation toward a first-world economy.

President Ruto also praised the community's contribution to Kenya's Affordable Housing Programme, describing housing as more than just homes--it represents jobs, dignity, and improved living conditions. He acknowledged the role of Dawoodi Bohra hospitals in supporting universal health coverage, making medical care affordable and accessible.

"The Government of Kenya welcomes the continued engagement of the Dawoodi Bohra community, not just as donors, but as partners in building a healthier, more productive, and cohesive nation," he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi noted the cordial and long-standing relations between Kenya and the Bohra community, dating back to the 1870s.

He highlighted the community's contributions to the economy, social cohesion, and philanthropy, and praised Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah for its commitment to education and community empowerment.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba reaffirmed the government's commitment to the partnership, saying: "We look forward to strengthening and deepening our collaboration in nurturing generations that will serve Kenya and the world with knowledge, integrity, and purpose."

Shahzada Ezzuddin added that the Dawoodi Bohra community is fully committed to supporting Kenya's national agenda, including agricultural production, skills development, infrastructure growth, employment creation, and dignity for all citizens. "The entire Dawoodi Bohra community of Kenya stands ready to support this national mission," he said.