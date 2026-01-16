Sudan: Al-Eisir Commends Unesco Support for Cultural Projects and Museum Restoration

15 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir commended the role of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in supporting cultural sector projects in Sudan, including the restoration of museums and antiquities and the provision of equipment for inventory and documentation.

The Minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the UNESCO Sudan National Office, where he met with Director of the UNESCO office Ahmed Junaid Sorosh. The meeting was attended by the Ministry's Undersecretaries, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir and Somaya Al-Hadi.

The discussions reviewed plans for future joint projects between the Ministry and UNESCO in the fields of tangible and intangible cultural heritage and media, as well as the re-prioritization of initiatives within the Ministry's mandates covering culture, information, and antiquities.

The meeting also addressed support for national media institutions and the development of a unified framework to strengthen communication and cooperation between the two sides, particularly in mobilizing assistance for the rehabilitation of institutions damaged or destroyed by the war.

During the visit, UNESCO presented new equipment and devices pledged to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism to support archiving and documentation projects for the cultural sector, museums, and antiquities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.