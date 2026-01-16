Sudan: Al-Eisir Commends Unesco Support for Cultural Projects and Museum Restoration

- Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir commended the role of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in supporting cultural sector projects in Sudan, including the restoration of museums and antiquities and the provision of equipment for inventory and documentation.

The Minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the UNESCO Sudan National Office, where he met with Director of the UNESCO office Ahmed Junaid Sorosh. The meeting was attended by the Ministry's Undersecretaries, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir and Somaya Al-Hadi.

The discussions reviewed plans for future joint projects between the Ministry and UNESCO in the fields of tangible and intangible cultural heritage and media, as well as the re-prioritization of initiatives within the Ministry's mandates covering culture, information, and antiquities.

The meeting also addressed support for national media institutions and the development of a unified framework to strengthen communication and cooperation between the two sides, particularly in mobilizing assistance for the rehabilitation of institutions damaged or destroyed by the war.

During the visit, UNESCO presented new equipment and devices pledged to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism to support archiving and documentation projects for the cultural sector, museums, and antiquities.