Tanzania: Development Vision 2050 - PM Demands New Zeal

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has urged all civil servants to abandon the "business as usual" approach in implementing DIRA 2050, aimed at transforming Tanzania into a one trillion US dollar economy by 2050.

The Premier made the call in Dodoma on Tuesday during a working meeting with Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent and Deputy Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers, the National Planning Commission Executive Secretary and the Treasury Registrar, where they discussed the roadmap for implementing DIRA 2050.

Dr Nchemba told the packed room of about 300 participants, representing the government's decision-making arm, that they are required to lead their ministries and institutions in ways that deliver tangible results and benefits to the public, rather than focusing solely on processes.

"When you hear about the government, it is all of us here. Let us go and implement accordingly what DIRA 2050 has set out. Staying quiet does not prove good leadership; it is better to make decisions and learn from mistakes than remain silent, thinking you are smart," the PM said.

He added that the government has laid a strong foundation for DIRA 2050 through Vision 2025, which concludes on June 30, 2026, providing a platform for the successful implementation of the new vision.

Earlier, the Minister of State, Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, told the delegates that DIRA 2050 is a comprehensive vision that the country has ever prepared and recognises that the private sector is an engine of transforming Tanzania to a one trillion US dollars economy.

In terms of financing, Prof Mkumbo said the private sector is expected to make an investment to the tune of 70 per cent, while 22 per cent will come from the government and 8 per cent from direct investment by public corporations.

He said the private sector should not only be participants, but rather the government will fully involve them through providing an enabling business and investment environment for them to smoothly do their business.

Prof Mkumbo added that as part of the transformation from business as usual, all public enterprises, chief executive and board members positions will now be subjected to a competitive selection through interviews, reserving appointments of board chairmen to the highest authority.

The National Planning Commission (NPC), Executive Secretary, Dr Fred Msemwa, made a presentation that provides a roadmap for implementing DIRA2050.

Among other things, he said that the government, through NPC, has finalised preparation and approval of the DIRA 2050, the LongTerm Perspective Plan and Five-Year Development Plan.

The proposal for the Annual Development Plan is being worked upon to align with the government budget cycles for year 2026/2027, which will see the first year of the implementation of DIRA 2050.

He also said NPC had already prepared a National Planning Guideline and Development Projects Management Guideline that will guide the planning entities, including ministries, independent departments, public corporations and agencies to prepare their plans ready for implementation of Dira 2050.

Earlier, in his presentation, the Treasury Registrar, Mr Nehemia Mchechu, said that the government, through the TR's office, is working to strengthen all state enterprises in terms of leadership and financial independence, enabling them to reduce or eliminate reliance on government subsidies and contribute more effectively to national development.