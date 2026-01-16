Tanzania: Rita Earns Kudos for Issuing Birth Certificates in 48 Hours

Singida — Residents of Singida Region have commended the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) for improving service delivery, citing the timely issuance of birth certificates within 48 working hours as a major milestone in public service reform.

The praise was voiced at the weekend during the launch of free legal aid clinics in the region, where residents expressed satisfaction with the agency's use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to reduce costs, delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

Several applicants said the speed and efficiency of the process had exceeded their expectations, marking a significant improvement compared to previous years.

"I was surprised to get the certificate so easily and quickly. The improvements in service delivery are quite commendable," said Mr Husein Lutery, who obtained a birth certificate for his child in less than two days after submitting the application.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He described the changes as a major transformation in public service delivery that has eased access to essential documents for ordinary citizens.

In recent years, RITA management has prioritised the expansion of online services as part of efforts to improve the agency's image, curb bureaucracy and eliminate malpractice.

Public praise from service users has been cited as evidence that the reforms are yielding tangible results.

RITA has also been urging members of the public to cooperate by embracing online platforms and attending outreach clinics designed to improve public awareness, knowledge and participation in registration processes.

Speaking at the Singida clinic, RITA's Manager for the Registration of Births, Deaths, Marriages and Divorces, Ms Patricia Mpuya, said the agency is continuing to expand the use of ICT, build staff capacity and enhance public engagement to improve service delivery nationwide.

"We are implementing this initiative by ensuring birth registration is done timely and accurately. This is part of the government's broader efforts to improve service delivery to the people," Ms Mpuya said.

She added that issuing birth certificates within 48 working hours has now become a standard practice, provided applicants submit complete and accurate information.

The Singida legal aid clinic offered a wide range of services, including the resolution of marital, land, inheritance and gender based violence disputes, legal representation, services from the National Identification Authority (NIDA), RITA registration services and legal education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Officials said the clinics form part of the Sixth Phase Government's initiative under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to take essential services closer to the people, especially those in rural and underserved areas.

Mr Rashid Rajabu, one of the beneficiaries, said the clinic had enabled residents to access multiple services at a single location, saving time and transport costs.

"This is a very good arrangement. In the past, we had to travel long distances to access RITA and NIDA services," he said.

Ms Asia Rimo, a resident of Msisi Village, said the legal awareness sessions, particularly on inheritance matters, had helped residents understand proper legal procedures and reduce conflicts within families.

"In our communities, many inheritance disputes arise due to lack of awareness. Through this free legal aid clinic, we are learning how to prepare wills and comply with the law," she said.

RITA Singida Regional Coordinator, Ms Devotha Mazoea, reported that hundreds of residents attended the two-day clinic and accessed various services, including the issuance of birth certificates.