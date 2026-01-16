Tanzania: TRA Kagera Records 99pc Collection

Bukoba — The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Kagera Region has recorded an impressive performance after collecting 103.7bn/- during the first half of the 2025/26 financial year, representing 99 per cent of its six month revenue target of 104.6bn/-.

TRA Kagera Regional Manager, Mr Castro John, said the achievement demonstrates the region's growing tax compliance and strong collaboration between the authority, taxpayers and other key stakeholders.

Mr John said that for the 2025/26 financial year, Kagera Region has been assigned an annual revenue collection target of 211bn/- , a significant increase compared to the 164bn/- target set during the 2024/25 fiscal year.

He noted that revenue collected between July and December 2025 came from various sources, including businesses, investors and customs stations, reflecting improved efficiency in tax administration and enforcement.

"These impressive achievements reflect our collective responsibility to ensure the success of revenue collection through strong collaboration, patriotism and accountability. We need continued support from our stakeholders to meet and surpass our annual goal," Mr John said.

He urged Tanzanians, particularly business operators and traders, to fulfil their tax obligations diligently, emphasising that tax compliance plays a critical role in driving national economic development.

According to him, revenue collected enables the government to finance essential social services, including healthcare, education, water supply and infrastructure development, which directly benefit citizens.

Mr John also called on traders to maintain honesty in their business transactions by ensuring they use Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) and issue receipts for all goods sold, noting that such practices enhance transparency and trust in the tax system.

He commended compliant taxpayers for their contribution to national development and assured them that TRA will continue offering tax education and advisory services to promote voluntary compliance.

"Paying the right taxes on time enhances economic development and enables the government to provide quality social services. Traders should be trustworthy and ensure that they use EFDs and issue receipts for every transaction," he said.

Mr John further urged traders involved in import and export activities to use official customs stations and ensure they pay the correct taxes to support the country's economic growth.

In addition, he appealed to owners of private vehicles bearing foreign registration plates to ensure they register their vehicles at designated customs stations in accordance with the law.

"Traders should be patriotic and ensure they use official customs stations when importing and exporting goods. We are now witnessing a rapid pace in the implementation of large-scale projects that were once considered unfeasible, and these projects are financed through tax revenue," he said.

He stressed that the current revenue performance underscores the importance of shared responsibility between the government and citizens in achieving sustainable development.