Tanzania: Preps On Blue Economy Summit in Top Gear

Zanzibar — PREPARATIONS for the Blue Voices Regional Summit 2026 have reached an advanced stage, with the Government of Zanzibar and the Jahazi Project finalising key arrangements to co-host the high-level regional meeting.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening cooperation against illegal fishing and advancing the blue economy in the South West Indian Ocean (SWIO) region.

The three-day summit, scheduled to take place from January 26 to 28, 2026, is expected to bring together government representatives from Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, alongside regional and international stakeholders involved in marine conservation, fisheries management, maritime security and sustainable ocean governance.

The summit seeks to promote African-led ocean governance while advancing coordinated action against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUUF), which continues to pose a serious threat to marine ecosystems, food security and the livelihoods of millions of coastal communities across the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Organised by the Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries in partnership with the Jahazi Project and Ascending Africa, the summit will be held under the theme 'One Ocean, One Voice,' reflecting a shared regional commitment to protecting marine resources and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for present and future generations.

Speaking on the preparations in a joint press release, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Captain (N) Hamad Bakar Hamad, said Zanzibar is fully prepared to work closely with neighbouring countries to safeguard the region's shared ocean space.

He described the summit as a timely and strategic platform for building momentum in the collective fight against illegal fishing, which has continued to undermine national economies and weaken conservation efforts due to weak coordination and enforcement gaps across borders.

Captain Hamad said delegates from Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar are expected to use the summit to strengthen commitments to enhanced information sharing, modernised monitoring, control and surveillance systems, and more aligned regulatory and policy frameworks across the SWIO region.

"Governments will use this summit to advance practical solutions, including joint action plans, improved communication channels and consistent enforcement standards across borders," he said.

He noted that strengthening regional cooperation is essential, given that marine ecosystems transcend national boundaries and that illegal fishing networks often exploit regulatory inconsistencies between countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Mr Michael Mallya, spokesperson for the Jahazi Project, emphasised that the convening represents a pivotal moment in elevating African leadership in ocean governance and ensuring that regional states take ownership of their marine resources.

Mr Mallya noted that IUUF persists largely because systems remain fragmented, data is siloed and collective enforcement mechanisms are weak, making it easier for offenders to exploit institutional gaps.

"This summit signals a new chapter for East African ocean governance. Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar are stepping forward with a clear and united voice," he said.

He added: "Illegal fishing thrives when systems are disconnected, but cooperation changes the equation. By aligning our efforts and strengthening enforcement, we take ownership of our waters and our future."

Organisers said the summit will also feature policy dialogues, technical sessions and knowledge-sharing forums aimed at fostering innovation, strengthening institutional capacity and supporting sustainable investment in the blue economy.