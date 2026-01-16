Tanzania: Varsities Urged to Embrace Ai, Digital Technologies

Dodoma — The government has urged universities, research institutions and schools in the country to fully embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to improve access, quality and innovation in education, as the country accelerates efforts to build a future-ready workforce.

Speaking yesterday in Dodoma at a two-day workshop on the National Strategy and Guidelines for the Use of Digital Technologies in Education, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Carolyne Nombo, said digital transformation is no longer optional but a necessity for the country's long-term prosperity.

"Education is the cornerstone of National Development Vision 2050. Our future depends on a workforce skilled in digital technologies, innovation and adaptability to evolving labour market demands," Prof Nombo said.

She stressed that the newly launched guidelines provide practical directions for integrating digital and AI technologies into teaching, research, assessment and administration, while ensuring ethics, data protection, academic integrity and inclusivity are upheld.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to her, the strategy establishes a comprehensive national framework for coordinating and leading digital transformation across all levels of education, ranging from primary and secondary schools to teacher training colleges, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, universities and non-formal learning platforms.

"Our focus now is on implementation. Every education stakeholder present here has a responsibility to translate this strategy into tangible actions that improve teaching, learning and management, and ultimately enhance learning outcomes through the effective use of digital technologies," Prof Nombo emphasised.

She noted that implementation at institutional level should begin with strengthening digital foundations, including improving internet connectivity, internal networks, access to digital devices and reliable power supply.

She also stressed the importance of consistent use of approved online learning platforms and digital systems.

Prof Nombo urged education institutions to integrate blended and online learning into regular teaching and assessment processes, noting that technology should enhance value and efficiency without compromising instructional quality.

She further called for special attention to equity and inclusivity, cautioning that students in rural areas, learners with disabilities and other vulnerable groups should not be left behind in the digital transformation journey.

"Digital transformation must be inclusive. We must ensure that all learners, regardless of location or circumstance, benefit from these innovations," she said.

The Permanent Secretary also urged development partners to align their support with the National Digital Education Strategy, taking into account systemic impact, capacity building and long-term sustainability.

She encouraged the private sector, EdTech innovators and technology communities to collaborate with government and education institutions in co-designing solutions that respond to Tanzania's context, support skills development and foster innovation, while complying with national standards, ethical principles and data protection requirements.

Highlighting the role of regulatory and quality assurance institutions, including the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET), the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and the ICT Commission (ICTC), Prof Nombo said close collaboration is essential to ensuring policy cohesion, system interoperability and strict adherence to national guidelines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said such institutions should work closely with the ministry and education providers to support effective implementation of the digital education agenda.

The two-day workshop aims to build awareness and establish joint implementation strategies on key policy documents, including the National Strategy for the Use of Digital Technologies in Education 2024/25-2029/30 and the National Guidelines for the Use of Digital Technologies in Schools, Teacher Colleges, TVET Institutions, Universities and the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Education.