Tanzania: Airtel Pushes Toward Digital Economy Via Fuel Rewards Campaign

Dar es Salaam — Airtel has rolled-out a nationwide cashless transactions campaign, highlighting the growing significance of digital payments in everyday life for individuals and businesses, a move that advances country's shift toward a digital economy.

The fuel rewards campaign under its ongoing theme, 'Wese ni Bure. Mwaka Umenyooka na My Airtel Money app' that will cover over 62 fuel stations is aimed at promoting cashless transactions and rewarding customers who use Airtel Money through the Airtel Lipa Namba service.

The campaign forms part of Airtel Tanzania's ongoing customer rewards campaign, reinforcing the company's commitment to making everyday payments simple, secure and rewarding.

Airtel Money Merchant Head, Emmanuel Moshi, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the initiative streamlines transactions, enhances financial transparency, improves cash flow management and supports Tanzania's transition toward a more efficient, digitally driven economy.

"The cashless transactions campaign underscores the importance of digital payments in driving Tanzania's digital economy, promoting financial inclusion, streamlining business operations, and fostering a more efficient, transparent and cashless financial ecosystem," he said.

He noted that the campaign is part of Airtel Tanzania's broader customer rewards strategy, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing cashless payments by making everyday transactions more convenient, secure and incentivised, while strengthening customer engagement and digital adoption.

He added that integrating Airtel Lipa Namba into fuel payments extends the benefits of digital finance to a critical daily service, incentivizing secure, convenient, and cashless transactions.

On his part, Airtel Money Merchant Pay Manager, Ismail Simanga emphasized that Airtel Tanzania continues to leverage mobile financial solutions to enhance convenience, efficiency, and financial inclusion.

"This campaign brings real value closer to our customers by turning routine fuel purchases into a rewarding experience, while also supporting safer, faster, and more convenient cashless payments across Tanzania," he said.

By embedding digital payments into everyday consumer experiences, the company not only streamlines transactions but also accelerates the adoption of a cashless economy, reinforcing the role of technology in driving economic participation and consumer empowerment.

Airtel Money's Fuel Rewards campaign, spanning over 62 fuel stations across Tanzania, strategically embeds digital payments into a high-frequency, everyday service.

By targeting a critical touchpoint in daily consumer activity, the initiative not only encourages widespread adoption of cashless transactions via Lipa Namba but also strengthens financial inclusion, enhances transaction efficiency, and reinforces Airtel's role in driving the country's digital economy.