African Union Receives AU-EAC-SADC Panel of Facilitators On Eastern DRC Situation

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, on Wednesday received the AU-EAC-SADC Panel of Facilitators on the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Panel comprises Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria; Catherine Samba-Panza, former President of the Central African Republic; Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia; and Mokgweetsi Masisi, former President of Botswana.

Also present at the meeting was Elias Magosi, Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

During the meeting, the AUC Chairperson commended the Facilitators for their leadership, wisdom, and sustained engagement in efforts to restore peace and stability in eastern DRC.

He reaffirmed the African Union Commission's full support for the Panel's mandate and its role in advancing African-led solutions to conflicts on the continent.

Speaking on behalf of the Panel, Olusegun Obasanjo expressed appreciation for the Chairperson's leadership and unwavering commitment to African-owned and African-led peace initiatives.

Both leaders underscored the importance of coherence and alignment among all peace efforts, including the Washington and Doha initiatives, in support of the AU-led process.

The Panel of Facilitators will continue to work closely with Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo and AU-designated Mediator, to engage all relevant stakeholders toward a durable, inclusive, and sustainable resolution to the crisis in eastern DRC.