Ethiopia: How a Single Visit Put Addis Ababa in the Global Spotlight

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa captured the attention of millions around the world this week following a high-profile visit by internationally renowned social media influencer and live-streaming sensation IShowSpeed, an event city leaders say showcased Ethiopia's true spirit to a global audience.

As the capital of Ethiopia and Africa's political and diplomatic hub, Addis Ababa has long played a central role on the international stage.

Home to the African Union and numerous diplomatic missions, the city continues to strengthen its position as a destination of cultural richness, historical heritage, and growing global appeal.

Blending ancient heritage with rapid urban transformation, Addis Ababa's expanding infrastructure, improving cleanliness, and modern cityscape have increasingly drawn international attention.

This transformation was on full display during IShowSpeed's visit, which once again placed the city firmly in the global spotlight.

Streaming live to millions of viewers worldwide, the visit underscored Ethiopia's growing presence on the global digital stage, particularly among younger audiences. Viewers were offered a rare, unfiltered look at Addis Ababa's lively streets, cultural landmarks, and renowned hospitality--sparking fresh interest in the city as an emerging travel destination.

Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor Adanech Abiebie described the visit as far more than a celebrity appearance.

She emphasized that it provided a powerful opportunity to showcase the city's deep-rooted culture of hospitality, its growing beauty and cleanliness, and the dynamic energy of its people to the world.

The visit quickly became a major topic of discussion across social media platforms, generating conversations far beyond Ethiopia's borders.

According to the Mayor, this surge in global interest is expected to translate into increased tourism, as international audiences witnessed an authentic and welcoming side of the country rarely portrayed on global platforms.

At the heart of the event were Ethiopia's youth.

Mayor Adanech praised the "patriotic, talented, and influential youth" whose creativity, enthusiasm, and digital engagement helped shape the experience and amplify Ethiopia's image worldwide.

She also commended the strong collaboration among tourism, communication, and entertainment institutions that worked behind the scenes to ensure the visit's success.

Describing the coordination as "commendable," the mayor said the event demonstrated what is possible when public institutions and creative industries work together with a shared sense of national pride.

"This is just the beginning," she said, expressing optimism that Addis Ababa's story and Ethiopia's broader narrative--will continue to reach and inspire audiences around the world.