Namibia: Cycling Season in Full Swing

The Namibian cycling season is in full swing with the second leg of the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power due to take place this weekend.

With some exciting national and international events to look forward to, more than 200 cyclists can be expected to participate as they battle it out for honours.

The WPP series consists of six events to be spread out over the coming months, while the national championships are also due to take place next month. Besides that Namibia's top cyclists will be battling it out for places in the national team that will compete in several international events this year, including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Youth Games.

Last weekend the first leg of the WPP series took place with a road race on the airport road, with the visiting Dutch rider Daniel Abrahams winning the elite men's category.

Riding for the Mannie's Bike Mecca Invitational team, Abrahams won the three-lap race in two hours 45 minutes 55 seconds, to beat Theuns van der Westhuizen of Hollard Life by six seconds to the post, while Roger Suren of Team Hollard Insurance came third in 2:46:06.

Suren was closely followed by Marco Thiel (Cymot Racing Team A), Nathan Chase (MBM Men), Tristan de Lange (Danste Racing), Drikus Coetzee (Hollard Insurance) and Martin Freyer (Danste Racing) who all finished within three seconds of each other.

The elite women's race saw a great battle between Anri Greeff and Vera Looser, with Greeff pipping Looser in a sprint to the line.

Greeff completed the two-lap race in 2:31:07, followed by Looser (2:31:08), while Rosemarie Thiel came third nearly two minutes behind in 2:33:02.

Belinda van Rhyn followed three seconds behind, while Louise Breed came fifth in 2:33:09.

This weekend's second leg will be split into two events - an individual time trial at Teufelsschlucht starting at 07h00 on Saturday, and a road race at the same time and venue on Sunday.

At the end of the six-part series the cyclists with the highest points will earn top honours and be crowned the 2026 Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series champions.

Stefanus Feris from the Windhoek Pedal Power Road Cycling Club, organisers of the series, expressed his appreciation for Nedbank's unwavering support:

"Partnerships like the one we share with Nedbank Namibia are vital to the success and sustainability of cycling in our country. The bank's commitment goes beyond sponsorship; it is about creating opportunities for athletes and enthusiasts to thrive. Together, we are building a strong foundation for the future of Namibian cycling," he said.

Speaking ahead of the race, Nedbank Namibia's Chief Commercial Officer JG van Graan emphasised the bank's dedication to supporting sports that unite communities and encourage active living:

"As we step into 2026, Nedbank Namibia reflects on an incredible year for cycling, highlighted by the success of the 2025 Nedbank Desert Dash in December, which once again showcased the resilience and passion of riders from across the globe. Building on that momentum, we are excited to support the Windhoek Pedal Power race series this year, reinforcing our commitment to growing the sport and creating opportunities for every Namibian to get involved," he said.

"Cycling is not only about competition; it's about lifestyle, health, and sustainability. For those looking to start their cycling journey, Nedbank offers tailored financial solutions, including bicycle loans, to make owning a bike more accessible. We believe that by combining world-class events with practical support, we can inspire more Namibians to embrace cycling and enjoy its many benefits," he added.