Namibia: The Wait Is Over

The wait is over as the u19 Cricket World Cup kicks off in Namibia and Zimbabwe today.

Sixteen nations will battle it out over the next three weeks for the trophy in a tournament that's been the launchpad for some of the biggest stars on the world stage.

Super stars like Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes all competed in the biennial tournament which was launched in 1988 and has since been held on 15 occasions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The defending champions, Australia, who beat India by 79 runs in the 2024 final, are the second most successful nation in the tournament's history, with four titles, while India have won it five times, Pakistan twice; and South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and England on one occasion each.

This time round Australia could receive some stiff competition from the likes of India, Pakistan, the West Indies and England who have all been in fine form in recent warm-up matches, while others like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand can also not be discounted.

The tournament kicks off in Windhoek today with a Group D clash between the West Indies and Tanzania at the High Performance Oval, starting at 10h30.

The Windies should start as the favourites, but Tanzania, who are making their debut at the u19 world cup, have been in fine form of late and could pull off a surprise.

On Tuesday they beat Ireland by one wicket at the Wanderers ground after an amazing comeback.

Ireland were all out for 197, and seemed to be on course for a comfortable victory when they left Tanzania reeling at 21 for six wickets.

Tanzania, however, made a great comeback with Simba Mbaki scoring 49, Abdulazak Mohamedi 46 and Acrey Hugo 29 not out as they pulled off a stunning one wicket victory.

The Windies have also been in fine form, thrashing Japan by 229 runs at the United ground on Tuesday.

The Windies amassed 346/6 off their 50 overs, with Tanez Francis scoring 122 not out and Shamar Apple 124 off only 65 balls (10x4, 8x6), while Japan were bundled out for 117, with R'Jai Gittens taking four wickets for eight runs.

The Windies-Tanzania encounter is the only one scheduled for Windhoek today, but two more matches will be held in Zimbabwe, with India taking on the USA in Group B in Bulawayo, while Zimbabwe take on Scotland in Harare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

India will start as strong favourites after some impressive performances in recent months.

On 10 January they thumped Scotland by 121 runs on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method, after amassing 374/8 and then reducing Scotland to 112/9.

Their budding superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 96 off only 50 balls (9x4, 7x6), with Vilhaan Malhotra adding 77, Aaron George 61 and Abhigyan Kundu 55, while Deepesh Devendran took 3/14 and Khilan Patel 3/4.

England, however, sounded a warning when they beat India by 20 runs on the DLS method on Monday.

India amassed 295/8 with Kundu scoring 82, Ayush Mhatre 49, RS Ambrish 48 and Kanishk Chouhan 45 not out, while England scored 196/3 with Thomas Rew scoring 73 not out and Joseph Moores 46.

The Zimbabwe-Scotland encounter could go either way with neither team picking up a win in their warm-up matches.

On Monday, Zimbabwe lost by 114 runs to New Zealand, while Scotland's match against Bangladesh was rained out.