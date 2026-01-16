Tanzania Set to Launch Universal Health Insurance Within 100 Days

Dodoma — Minister of Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, has said that they have planned with great hope the historic launch of Universal Health Insurance before the completion of one hundred days of President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, a launch that will completely change the concept of the right to health services in Tanzania and lay a new foundation for the protection of Tanzanian health

He also stated that the implementation of Universal Health Insurance is not the sole responsibility of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), but rather a joint responsibility among all actors in the Health Sector, Stakeholders, and citizens, who must work together to achieve the productivity of guaranteed medical care for all citizens.

Minister Mchengerwa said this while at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, Dodoma, inspecting the status of service delivery, infrastructure construction as well as holding a working session with senior executives of institutions under the Ministry of Health and Health Sector Employees in the Dodoma region.

"Each of us has a role, responsibility, and direct contribution in ensuring that Universal Health Coverage is implemented with consistency, is managed with discipline, and protects the dignity of the right to health of Tanzanians," said Mchengerwa.

He stated that for this reason, the preparation for implementing Universal Health Coverage is not the sole responsibility of NHIF, but also of all hospitals, health facilities, system administrators, IT experts, policymakers, and all leaders.

"NHIF is what will connect the citizen with his right to health services, the service provider and his accountability, medicine and control of its use and quality, and the finance and sustainability of the health system as a whole.