Tanzania: Makonda Sounds Early AFCON 2027 Rallying Call

Dodoma — The newly appointed Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, has issued a firm and urgent call for Tanzania to begin immediate and comprehensive preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, stressing that the road to the continental showpiece must start now.

Speaking on January 13, 2026, shortly after officially reporting to the ministry's headquarters at Mtumba, Dodoma, Makonda stressed that co-hosting AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Uganda goes far beyond the construction of stadia and physical infrastructure.

Instead, he said, the true success of the tournament will depend on building a strong and sustainable sporting culture rooted at the grassroots level.

Makonda arrived at the ministry only hours after being sworn in by President Samia Suluhu Hassan a t Chamwino State House.

In his first address, he delivered a clear message - the nation m u s t mobilise its people and particularly the youth to fully embrace and own the AFCON dream.

Central to his vision is the introduction of structured and competitive sports programmes in all primary and secondary schools across the country.

The minister said these school-based tournaments should form an integral part of the build-up to AFCON 2027, helping to generate excitement, national pride and a strong emotional bond between citizens and the national football team - Taifa Stars.

"School competitions will raise morale, strengthen patriotism a n d inspire Tanzanians to love, support and believe in their national team," Makonda emphasised.

He added that the initiative will not only energise football supporters but also provide a crucial platform for identifying, nurturing and developing young talent.

To support this grassroots push, Makonda directed the ministry to design a special capacity-building programme for primary and secondary school teachers with a passion for sports.

"The goal is to ensure teachers receive professional training so that they can identify, develop and properly guide talented children from a young age," he explained.

The minister stressed that investment in human resources must go hand in hand with infrastructure development, noting that well-trained teachers and coaches are the foundation of long-term sporting success.

With AFCON 2027 drawing closer, Makonda's bold stance signals a shift toward early preparation, youth development and national unity through sport an approach that could reshape Tanzania's football future and leave a lasting legacy beyond the tournament.