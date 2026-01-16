Tanzania Embarks On Strategic Mining Deals With India, Korea

Dodoma — THE Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, has held separate discussions with the Ambassador of India to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, and the Ambassador of Korea to Tanzania, Eunju Ahn, aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation in the mining sector with both countries.

The talks that were held in Dodoma focused on enhancing collaboration between Tanzania and the two countries, particularly in capacity building, investment promotion, and the development of geological research and mining operations.

On the Indian side, the leaders discussed providing training opportunities in India to build the capacity of Tanzanian professionals in the mining sector.

Also read: Faida Fund's assets forecast to hit 70bn/- by mid-year

The two countries also explored scholarship funding for mining experts to improve productivity and efficiency in the sector.

Additionally, they discussed attracting Indian investors to establish mineral value-added industries in Tanzania.

Regarding cooperation with Korea, they discussed the implementation of the Mahenge Graphite Project as a key strategic initiative in the mining sector.

The two parties also emphasized strengthening collaboration between the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) and the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) in areas of geological research, technical expertise and knowledge exchange.-