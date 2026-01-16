Tanzania: Gombani Signals Big Sports Drive

15 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich

Zanzibar — The President of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi, has reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to developing and modernising sports infrastructure, describing the completion and official opening of the Gombani Stadium as a clear demonstration of that resolve.

President Mwinyi made the remarks during inauguration of the newly upgraded Gombani Stadium in Chake Chake district, South Pemba, noting that the facility represents a strategic investment in the well-being and future of Zanzibaris.

"The government continues to prioritise investments that directly improve the lives of our people and the Gombani Sports Complex will play a vital role in nurturing young talent, promoting healthy lifestyles, fostering social interaction and stimulating local economic activities through sports-related events," he said.

He explained that the stadium has undergone extensive rehabilitation works.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project involved the comprehensive upgrading of the main football stadium, construction of the Chake Chake District Stadium and development of additional facilities for other sports, including handball, volleyball and basketball, within the complex.

According to the President, the impact of the Gombani Stadium extends well beyond sports.

"Beyond health and youth development, this complex contributes significantly to economic growth and social cohesion. Sporting events attract fans from across Zanzibar and beyond, creating opportunities for local businesses in hospitality, transport and retail," he emphasised.

President Mwinyi further highlighted the stadium's role as a community hub, noting that it provides a venue for public gatherings and social activities that strengthen unity among residents.

"It serves as a space where people of all ages can come together, celebrate shared experiences and take pride in both local and national achievements," he said.

He concluded that the Gombani Stadium aligns with the government's broader development strategy of using modern infrastructure as a catalyst for social progress, economic empowerment and national cohesion, positioning sports as a powerful tool for sustainable development in Zanzibar.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.