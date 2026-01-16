Tanzania: Gombani Signals Big Sports Drive

Zanzibar — The President of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi, has reaffirmed the government's strong commitment to developing and modernising sports infrastructure, describing the completion and official opening of the Gombani Stadium as a clear demonstration of that resolve.

President Mwinyi made the remarks during inauguration of the newly upgraded Gombani Stadium in Chake Chake district, South Pemba, noting that the facility represents a strategic investment in the well-being and future of Zanzibaris.

"The government continues to prioritise investments that directly improve the lives of our people and the Gombani Sports Complex will play a vital role in nurturing young talent, promoting healthy lifestyles, fostering social interaction and stimulating local economic activities through sports-related events," he said.

He explained that the stadium has undergone extensive rehabilitation works.

The project involved the comprehensive upgrading of the main football stadium, construction of the Chake Chake District Stadium and development of additional facilities for other sports, including handball, volleyball and basketball, within the complex.

According to the President, the impact of the Gombani Stadium extends well beyond sports.

"Beyond health and youth development, this complex contributes significantly to economic growth and social cohesion. Sporting events attract fans from across Zanzibar and beyond, creating opportunities for local businesses in hospitality, transport and retail," he emphasised.

President Mwinyi further highlighted the stadium's role as a community hub, noting that it provides a venue for public gatherings and social activities that strengthen unity among residents.

"It serves as a space where people of all ages can come together, celebrate shared experiences and take pride in both local and national achievements," he said.

He concluded that the Gombani Stadium aligns with the government's broader development strategy of using modern infrastructure as a catalyst for social progress, economic empowerment and national cohesion, positioning sports as a powerful tool for sustainable development in Zanzibar.