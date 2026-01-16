East Africa: Tanzania Praised for Hosting DRC Refugees

Kigoma — THE Minister of State-in Charge of Social Welfare, Humanitarian Action and Solidarity from the DR Congo Ms Eve Bazaiba Masudi, has praised the Tanzanian government for providing asylum to DRC refugees.

Ms Masudi who visited Nyarugusu Refugee Camp in Kigoma Region to assess the living conditions of refugees from her country and listen to their requests and proposals directed to her government said Tanzania has hosted DRC refugees humanely and peacefully for nearly 30 years since the establishment of the camp.

Speaking at the camp's meeting grounds, accompanied by a delegation from the DRC, Ms Masudi "on behalf of the DRC, I thank the government of Tanzania for continuing to provide asylum to refugees from our country humanely and peacefully for nearly 30 years," she said.

Ms Masudi assured that the DRC government is continuing efforts to find lasting solutions to restore peace, enabling refugees to return to their homeland.

She also urged refugees to live with discipline and uphold moral values to protect the dignity of the DRC and appreciate the hospitality of the Tanzanian government.

She encouraged refugees who are ready to return home to register officially so they can go back to their communities and participate in development activities, which they are unable to undertake while living in the camp.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Affairs, Mr James Millya, assured refugees that Tanzania will continue to uphold the principles of international refugee protection laws.

"Tanzania will continue cooperating with you throughout your stay in the country and we assure you of your safety during the entire repatriation process," said Mr Millya, stressing that repatriation is voluntary and not compulsory.

Presenting the camp report, Acting Camp Manager Mr Samwel Kuyi said Nyarugusu hosts a total of 132,404 refugees, including 86,918 from the DRC, 45,346 Burundians and 98 from other countries.

He added that more than 60 per cent of DRC refugees are children under 18 years, including 21,660 under five years old. One of the refugees, Apolina Masumbuko, expressed readiness to return home, appealing to the DRC government to restore peace so that they can return to a safe and calm environment.