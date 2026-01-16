Tanzania: Govt Commends Udom's Role in Advancing Legal Aid Campaign

Dodoma — The government has commended the University of Dodoma (UDOM) for its strategic and exemplary role in implementing the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign (MSLAC), citing the institution as a key partner in bringing justice closer to citizens.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Eliakim Maswi, made the remarks recently in Dodoma during the signing of a tripartite cooperation agreement involving the government, UDOM and the Legal Services Facility (LSF).

He said the agreement aims to scale up the provision of legal aid services across the country. Mr Maswi noted that UDOM played a pivotal role in operationalising the campaign from its inception.

"UDOM opened the door for this campaign in practice in April 2023 at Chimwaga, when it was officially launched. This was not symbolic; it demonstrated that higher learning institutions have a direct responsibility to serve citizens, not just in theory but through actions that touch lives," he said.

He observed that many lowincome Tanzanians, women, the elderly, persons with disabilities and residents of remote areas are denied access to justice not because they lack valid claims, but because they cannot afford legal processes.

According to Mr Maswi, the new agreement will focus on enhancing legal literacy, conducting research on access to justice and establishing a Regional Integrated Legal Aid Centre in Dodoma.

"This centre will provide legal representation to those who cannot afford private lawyers and serve as a referral hub for all councils in the region. It is a real example of policy moving from paper directly to the people," he said.

He added that the collaboration goes beyond financial support, encompassing academic, educational and social contributions that underscore the role of higher learning institutions in building a just and accountable society.

Speaking at the event, UDOM Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic, Research and Consultancy), Professor Razack Lokina, said the university has actively supported MSLAC since its inception, particularly in reaching vulnerable groups.

"Legal education is not complete in classrooms alone; it is fulfilled when applied in practice to address societal challenges. A competent lawyer is one who uses knowledge to serve the community," he said.