Tanzania: CAG Commends Tarura On Roads Improvement

15 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — THE Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Mr Charles Kichere has commended the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) for its significant contribution to the development of road infrastructure across the country.

Speaking during a meeting with TARURA management at the agency's offices at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma over the weekend, Mr Kichere said that although TARURA is a relatively young institution, its impact is evident through the construction of roads and bridges that have improved access to social and economic services.

"TARURA has not been in existence for many years, but the results of its work are clearly visible. Many roads and bridges have been constructed, and citizens continue to benefit," said the CAG.

He noted that the agency plays a vital role in stimulating economic growth at both community and national levels, as improved road networks enhance connectivity, trade and access to essential services.

Mr Kichere urged TARURA to continue expanding road infrastructure in line with current and future needs, stressing the importance of incorporating designs that promote safe mobility and physical activity as part of broader efforts to address non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He said well-planned road infrastructure contributes not only to economic development but also to improve public health and quality of life.

