Somalia: Somali Army Says It Repelled Al-Shabaab Attack in Central Region

Mogadishu — Somalia's army said it repelled a heavy attack by al-Shabaab on a military base in the Middle Shabelle region of southern Somalia, inflicting significant losses on the militants.

The Somali National Army (SNA) said fighters from al-Shabaab launched an assault on government positions in the area of Jabad Godane, but were pushed back after clashes. The military said it has since taken full control of the area.

"Al-Shabaab suffered a heavy defeat and casualties," the army said, adding that security forces are conducting a large-scale operation to clear and secure the area and prevent the militants from regrouping or disrupting local stability.

An army officer at the scene confirmed that government forces had sustained losses during the fighting. "Some of our soldiers were martyred, but we successfully defended against the al-Shabaab attack," said Second Lieutenant Rabiic, speaking to Radio Shabelle by phone from Middle Shabelle.

Al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, frequently targets Somali security forces and government installations as part of its long-running insurgency aimed at overthrowing the internationally backed government.

The group did not immediately comment on the latest fighting.

Somalia's government has intensified military operations against al-Shabaab in recent months, particularly in central and southern regions, with the stated aim of restoring security and protecting civilians.

