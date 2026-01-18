Uganda's Elections and the Illusion of Democracy

guest column

Uganda’s most recent elections were officially declared “peaceful” and “successful,” yet for many Ugandans they felt anything but democratic. When a government claims a landslide victory but simultaneously shuts down the internet, suppresses protests, and moves to arrest its main challenger, citizens are right to ask uncomfortable questions. If the process was truly free and fair, why did it require so much force to sustain it?

According to the Electoral Commission, President Yoweri Museveni won with about 72% of the vote, while opposition leader Bobi Wine received roughly 25%. On paper, that margin suggests overwhelming public support. In reality, it tells a more troubling story about power, control, and fear. Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986, taking power as a liberator but remaining in office through constitutional amendments, weakened institutions, and a shrinking democratic space. After nearly four decades, elections no longer feel like a choice between alternatives, but a ritual designed to confirm an outcome already known.

One of the clearest red flags was the internet shutdown imposed before and during the vote. Governments confident in their legitimacy do not need to silence digital communication. The internet was not cut to protect peace; it was cut to control information, prevent mobilisation, and limit scrutiny. In a country where many rely on mobile internet as their primary source of news, this blackout crippled transparency and reinforced suspicion that something was being hidden.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Equally troubling was the violent response to protests following the announcement of results. Security forces were deployed aggressively, protesters were killed, and opposition supporters were arrested. Bobi Wine’s movements were restricted, his home surrounded by security, and attempts were reportedly made to arrest him. Again, this raises a simple question: if Museveni truly won by such a decisive margin, why fear peaceful dissent?

Museveni’s grip on power is not maintained by popularity alone but by a patronage system that rewards loyalty and punishes opposition. Over the years, key positions in government and the military have been filled by close allies and family members. His wife, Janet Museveni, has served as a senior cabinet minister. His son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has risen to the highest levels of the military. His brother, Salim Saleh, remains a powerful figure in security and state affairs. This concentration of power within one family reinforces the perception that the Ugandan state serves a ruling elite rather than the public.

For young Ugandans, especially Gen Z, this reality is suffocating. They face unemployment, rising living costs, and limited political voice, all while being told to wait patiently for change that never comes. Bobi Wine’s appeal lies not just in his politics, but in what he represents: a break from a system that has outlived its credibility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Museveni once promised stability and progress. Today, stability is enforced with guns, and progress is reserved for the connected few. Uganda deserves more than elections without choice and peace without freedom. True democracy cannot grow in the dark, behind internet blackouts and military barricades. It requires trust, openness, and the courage to let the people decide — even when the outcome is uncertain.

------------------------------

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.