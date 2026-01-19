Kenya: Crackdown On Narcotic Drugs As Detectives Seize Sh11.6mn Bhang in Nakuru, Keiyo South

Nairobi — Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting two suspects and seizing large consignments of bhang in separate operations in Nakuru and Keiyo South.

In Nakuru, ANU detectives, working alongside officers from the Dog Unit, intercepted a silver Toyota Voxy (registration KBN 486Z) along the Kabarak-Nakuru Road following credible intelligence.

While the driver managed to escape, the co-driver, identified as Dennis Mukungua, was arrested at the scene.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 12 green sacks and 12 bales of bhang, weighing a total of 387 kilograms and valued at approximately Sh11.61 million, according to police estimates.

Mukungua was escorted to the police station together with the impounded vehicle and the seized narcotics, where he is being held pending arraignment in court.

In a separate operation in Keiyo South, detectives teamed up with officers from Metkei Police Station and intercepted a Toyota Fielder (registration KDV 627S) in the Kapchorwa area of Kamwosor Location.

The vehicle was being driven by Vincent Odhiambo, who was arrested after a search uncovered seven bags of bhang concealed inside the car.

Odhiambo, along with the recovered drugs and the vehicle, was taken to Metkei Police Station for processing ahead of court action.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operations are part of sustained efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks through multi-agency collaboration and intelligence-led policing.

The agency reiterated that it has zero tolerance for narcotics trafficking, warning that traffickers will be pursued and prosecuted regardless of their status, as authorities tighten the dragnet on illicit drug supply chains across the country.

"We remain committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks through sustained operations and multi-agency collaboration. Our message is clear -- traffickers will be pursued and prosecuted, regardless of status," the DCI stated.