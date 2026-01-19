Kenya: Two Arrested Over Fake KCSE 2025 Result Slips Scam

Nairobi — Two suspects linked to the production and circulation of fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 result slips have been arrested, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed.

The suspects, identified as Albert Kerry Nyadianga and David Opiyo, are accused of forging and falsely publishing KCSE result slips that were widely shared on social media. Investigators say the fake documents were used to con candidates and parents by promising grade upgrades in exchange for money.

According to the DCI, the suspects claimed they could alter KCSE results and issue revised result slips upon payment.

Their activities were uncovered following a covert investigation conducted by DCI officers attached to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

In a coordinated operation, Nyadianga was arrested in Kisumu, while Opiyo was apprehended in Ongata Rongai.

Preliminary findings indicate that Opiyo is the alleged mastermind behind the scheme and is a primary school teacher.

Detectives revealed that he operates a social media group known as "KCSE 2025 Grade Upgrading," which has more than 45,200 followers.

Further investigations show that Opiyo is also involved in several other online groups promoting examination fraud, including KNEC Legit Papers and Upgrading, Group Booster Support, KNEC/KASNEB/ICM/CDA, and KNEC Grade Editing.

A forensic analysis of the suspects' mobile phones uncovered images of forged KCSE result slips and other examination-related materials, providing key evidence against them.

The two remain in police custody as detectives finalize investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the DCI, working in collaboration with KNEC, has warned the public against falling prey to fraudsters offering grade manipulation services.

Authorities emphasized that KCSE results are secure, tamper-proof, and cannot be altered by third parties.Investigations are ongoing as police seek to identify and arrest other individuals linked to the academic fraud network.