Kenya: Kisumu Issues Seven-Day Notice to Remove Illegal Structures

Kisumu — The City of Kisumu has issued a seven-day enforcement notice to traders and occupants operating unauthorized temporary structures, warning that demolitions will follow if the order is ignored.

In a directive released by City Manager Abala Wanga, all structures erected without approval--especially those encroaching on sewer lines, drainage systems, storm water channels, water pipelines and power lines--must be removed immediately.

The notice, issued under Section 72 of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019, applies across the city and targets traders whose permits have either expired or were never issued.

Wanga said the action was prompted by the growing risks posed by uncontrolled developments within the city.

"The City of Kisumu has noted with concern the proliferation of unauthorized structures that compromise public infrastructure, endanger public health, and undermine orderly urban planning," he said.

Affected individuals have been given seven days from the date of issuance to voluntarily dismantle the structures. Those who fail to comply risk having their premises demolished by the county government without further notice, with demolition costs recovered from the offenders alongside other legal penalties.

Wanga emphasized that the enforcement exercise is lawful and follows due process, noting that affected persons have been given an opportunity to engage the county.

"This enforcement notice is not meant to punish, but to ensure compliance with the law while giving those affected an opportunity to be heard," he said.

The notice cites the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, the Fair Administrative Action Act, and the Kisumu County Finance Act, 2024, as the legal basis for the crackdown.

City officials say illegal structures have increasingly blocked drainage channels, worsening flooding during heavy rains and hindering the maintenance of sewer and water infrastructure.

Failure to comply with the notice constitutes an offence under the law and may result in prosecution.

"Any person who ignores this notice after the lapse of the stipulated period exposes themselves to legal action, including prosecution," Wanga warned.

Traders and occupants who are dissatisfied with the directive have been advised to submit written representations to the City Manager or appear before the City Department of Planning during official working hours within the notice period.

The enforcement drive is part of broader efforts by the Kisumu County Government to restore order in urban development, improve service delivery, and safeguard critical public infrastructure. Officials say similar operations may be rolled out in other areas of the city.