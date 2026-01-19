Kenya: Govt Releases Sh870mn to Support Drought-Hit Families

Nairobi — The Government has released Sh870.38 million in cash transfers to support 132,780 vulnerable households affected by drought across eight arid counties.

The funds were disbursed through the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), targeting households in Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Garissa and Tana River counties, which continue to face worsening food insecurity following consecutive seasons of below-average rainfall.

The cash transfers are intended to boost household purchasing power, stabilise food consumption and reduce harmful coping strategies during the ongoing drought. The payments cover the September, October and November 2025 cycles.

County allocations are as follows: Mandera received Sh119.35 million for 22,102 households; Turkana Sh287.31 million for 39,838 households; Wajir Sh103.55 million for 19,175 households; Marsabit Sh151.48 million for 20,388 households; Tana River Sh39.5 million for 7,315 households; Garissa Sh49.8 million for 9,222 households; Isiolo Sh53.66 million for 6,625 households; and Samburu Sh65.73 million for 8,115 households.

NDMA said the transfers form part of the Government's early drought response, complementing wider interventions being implemented with humanitarian and development partners.

Beneficiaries will access the funds through Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank branches, as well as authorised agents within their counties. Those facing access challenges have been advised to contact their nearest bank branch, NDMA county offices or HSNP sub-county offices to update their details.

The HSNP is implemented by NDMA under the Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development and is part of the Inua Jamii National Safety Net Programme. It supports the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by protecting vulnerable households from climate-related shocks.

NDMA Chief Executive Officer Hared Adan said the programme remains a key pillar in reducing hunger, alleviating poverty and strengthening resilience in drought-prone areas.