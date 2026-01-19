Kenya: Sports PS Mwangi Makes Bold Claim About Afcon 2027

18 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2026 - Sports principal secretary Elijah Mwangi says the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya will co-host, will be much better than the last edition in Morocco.

While welcoming the world to East Africa, the PS said Kenya will strive to host an unforgettable tournament.

"We welcome the entire Africa, the entire world, all sportsmen, sportswomen, fans. We shall make it and we shall make it better than CHAN (Africa Nations Championships) and if possible, better than Morocco. Karibuni, Kenya," Mwangi said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kenya will co-host the continental tournament with neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania, the first time it will be held in the East Africa region.

Mwangi was part of the 'Pamoja' delegation that received the Afcon flag following the final between hosts Morocco and Senegal at the Prince Moullay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night.

The PS said all hands are on deck to ensure the success of the tournament.

"Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda are grateful to receive the flag today from CAF. That means, immediately, we shall be hosting AFCON come the year 2027. We have the capacity, we have what it takes, both infrastructure-wise, the amenities within the country, including our teams," Mwangi said.

He added: "It is a very great opportunity for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to showcase what we have as a country. We know we shall make it. We did it during China. We did run and we have support of CAF. The president is really supporting us."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.