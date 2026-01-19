The Independent Electoral Commission has confirmed plans to conduct a by-election for the Ibanda Municipality Member of Parliament seat following the cancellation of the earlier polls over errors discovered on the ballot papers.

The election was halted after a discrepancy was identified involving independent candidate Rashid Muganda, whose electoral symbol was mistakenly altered from a microphone to a ball on the ballot paper.

Upon noticing the change, Muganda alerted electoral officials, prompting the Commission to suspend the voting process.

Confirming the development, the Ibanda District Election Administrator, Aidah Barekye, said the Electoral Commission is making arrangements to organise a fresh by-election, although the specific date is yet to be announced.

"The Electoral Commission is organising to conduct a by-election for Ibanda Municipality following the ballot paper error," Barekye said. "We shall officially communicate the date once all necessary arrangements are finalised."

She urged candidates and their supporters to remain calm as the Commission works to resolve the matter and prepare for a new poll.

"We ask the candidates to stay calm and wait for official communication from the EC regarding the new election date," she added.

Ibanda Municipality has several candidates contesting for the parliamentary seat, including independent candidates Rashid Muganda and Innocent Bakamuhara, alongside the National Resistance Movement flag bearer, Peter Again.

The Electoral Commission reiterated its commitment to organising a free, fair and credible by-election once the process is rescheduled, saying corrective measures are being taken to ensure accuracy and integrity in the electoral materials.