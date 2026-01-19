Uganda: Minsa Kabanda Sees Off Rubongoy to Clinch Kampala Central MP Seat

Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, running on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, has been declared the winner of the Kampala Central Member of Parliament race, securing a five-year term set to run until 2031.

Kabanda polled 22,332 votes, narrowly defeating National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, who received 18,242 votes. Agaba Muzoora of the Alliance for National Transformation secured 182 votes, while other contenders included businessman Abraham Luzzi and Uganda Boxing Federation President Moses Muhangi, among others.

Speaking to journalists shortly after her victory was announced, Kabanda thanked the electorate and described the outcome as a reflection of persistence and sustained grassroots engagement.

"I want to first start by appreciating the people of Kampala Central for entrusting me to represent their voice in Parliament. The journey has not been easy, as Kampala Central is big and I have been competing with prominent figures, but I am grateful to God who has led me through," Kabanda said.

She dismissed allegations of electoral malpractice raised by her opponent, asserting that the election was transparent and that her win reflected her long-term engagement with voters.

"The election was free and fair because I went through all the right procedures. I held many meetings during my campaigns over the past two months, I did not see Rubongoya hold any. I am hardworking and understand Kampala and its problems. I was born here, I've lived and worked here, and I have served as LC1, LC3 and LC5. I don't underestimate issues, and I am practical--that is why the people of Kampala Central have trusted me," she added.

Kabanda also said she was surprised by Rubongoya's vote count, attributing his performance largely to party support rather than personal popularity.

Rubongoya, however, rejected the results, alleging widespread irregularities and violence during voting and tallying. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he claimed that NUP agents were assaulted and chased from polling stations, accusing security personnel and the Electoral Commission of ignoring complaints.

"By Thursday evening, we had a very comfortable lead in the Kampala Central MP race. This was after they raided various polling stations, did all manner of stuffing, and beat up our people. In Kisenyi I, violent gangs took over polling stations and were ticking NRM with reckless abandon," he said.

Rubongoya particularly challenged results from polling stations near All Saints Church and Summit View, where military personnel reportedly vote, arguing that his agents were excluded from the process.

"Despite winning comfortably in 17 parishes out of 20, they are hell-bent on announcing the very unpopular, incompetent NRM candidate just to prove a point that they're in charge. I remain very grateful to the people of Kampala Central for their overwhelming support, despite the regime's move to usurp their voice," he added.

Businessman Abraham Luzzi, one of the other candidates, offered a conciliatory message, congratulating Kabanda on her victory.

"Politics is not a job; it is service. There is a winner and a loser. I congratulate my elder, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, upon her win and wish her good luck as she represents the people of Kampala Central," Luzzi said.

The Kampala Central contest had drawn national attention following the exit of incumbent MP Muhammad Nsereko, who had represented the constituency since 2011. Nsereko withdrew from the parliamentary race to pursue a presidential bid, which was later blocked after he failed to secure the required nomination signatures.

With the results declared, Kabanda is poised to continue her political ascent as both a cabinet minister and legislator, while opposition figures signal potential legal and political challenges to the conduct of the poll.